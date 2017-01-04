JJ Watt surprises boy injured in crash with new jersey

HOUSTON - Texans player J.J. Watt surprised an 8-year-old boy with a brand new jersey, as the child was recovering from being hit by a car on Matagorda Beach on New Year’s Eve.

Noah Fulmer has been in Children's Memorial Hermann Hospital since the night of the crash.

The Department of Public Safety said a driver in a pickup truck hit two vehicles parked on Matagorda Beach on Saturday night. One of the vehicles hit Noah, his younger sister and two other family members as they were celebrating the holiday.

Noah was badly hurt, but was even more upset when paramedics were forced to cut off his beloved No. 99 Watt jersey.

“He didn't want that jersey to be cut,” said Cory Fulmer, Noah’s father. “He was screaming and crying, and he was putting up a fight for his jersey.”

Noah suffered two broken legs and his foot was mangled. He has already underwent two surgeries, but his doctors expect him to fully recover.

In an attempt to bring a smile back to Noah’s face, a cousin tweeted Watt, telling him what happened to the young boy.

Watt responded Monday night: “Tell him I'll bring him a new jersey tomorrow."

On Tuesday afternoon, Watt fulfilled his promise. Noah's family tweeted a picture of a smiling Watt posing for a picture with the boy and his new jersey.

Cory Fulmer said his son was doing well and was undergoing a second surgery Tuesday morning.