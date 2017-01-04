Sidecar Coffee set to open in Waterloo with SingleSpeed

A local brewing company is starting to brew beer at their new location, and they're partnering with Sidecar Coffee.

SingleSpeed Brewing Company is busy expanding their Waterloo project in the old Wonderbread building.

It's starting to come together, and project organizers say it'll be open for business this year.

"We're excited to get beer in people's hands of course, but we're excited to play with our new brew house over here to get production rolling, get some good beer out there, and continue moving forward," SingleSpeed Founder, Dave Morgan said.

Not only is SingleSpeed using materials from the old Wonderbread building to re-purpose things like new tables and stools, they're also partnering with Sidecar Coffee, set to open as early as next week.

"It's rewarding to walk in here and see the progress, but we still have kind of a daunting task ahead of us. We've got a lot of work to do in terms of construction, and getting the facility open so you can come on in and have a pint. But, it feels really good to see the progress," Morgan said.

Morgan said he'll likely start hiring staff for the new restaurant in March, and he's hoping for an official open date some time in the spring.

"We have to do things the right way here, and not only by our standards which align with Historical Preservation Standards, but by the National Park Service, and the Historical Preservation Office standards. They have to have time to review and rule on every little thing you may modify from the original plan," Morgan said.

Dave said they already have their liquor license in place, and they plan to hire 50 people to work in the new facility.

Sidecar Coffee will open Jan. 10.