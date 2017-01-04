Calf gets roped on highway as man rides atop car - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Calf gets roped on highway as man rides atop car

Posted: Updated:
Written by Sara Belmont
Holy cow! A wayward calf gets roped by a cowboy riding some serious horsepower. 

The calf ending up on a highway, but gets roped back to where he belongs. A man in Tennessee riding on the hood of a sheriff's car with rope in hand.

Aiming for the calf, the man is able to rope him. No word on how the calf got onto the highway

