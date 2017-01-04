Police: Waterloo man arrested for shooting at ex-girlfriend's ho - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Police: Waterloo man arrested for shooting at ex-girlfriend's house

Written by Scott Albanese, Producer
WATERLOO (KWWL) -

An Iowa man accused of shooting at his ex-girlfriend's house is arrested.  20-year-old Dayton Myers, of Waterloo, facing charges of carrying weapons and reckless use of a firearm.

Police say a garage and car were hit in the 400 block of Moir St.  Officers later arrested Myers and found a loaded handgun and a shell casing on the floor.

Nobody was injured.

