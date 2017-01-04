Michelle Obama to appear on 'Tonight Show' Wednesday - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Michelle Obama to appear on 'Tonight Show' Wednesday

Posted: Updated:
(AP) -

NEW YORK (AP) -- Michelle Obama is making her final visit as the nation's first lady to "The Tonight Show" on Wednesday.

It will be her third "Tonight Show" appearance. Her previous visits were in February 2014 and in April 2015, when she displayed her dancing skills with host Jimmy Fallon in a presentation of "The Evolution Of Mom Dancing."

"The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon" airs at 11:35 p.m. EST on NBC.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
500 Fourth St. Waterloo, IA 50703
News: (319) 291-1200
News Tips: (800) 947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.