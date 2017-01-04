Car hit in Cedar Falls shooting - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Car hit in Cedar Falls shooting

Written by Jessica Hartman, Multimedia Reporter
CEDAR FALLS (KWWL) -

Cedar Falls Police are investigating a shooting in a residential neighborhood.

Neighbors in the 3500 Block of Carlton Drive reported hearing five to six shots fired Tuesday night around 7:30.

Police found that one vehicle had been hit. There are no injuries.

It is unclear at this time if there were multiple shooters and if the suspect or suspects left the area in a car or ran away.

The shooting remains under investigation. 

