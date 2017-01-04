KWWL Metal in the Kettle results in

Thanks to everyone who donated to the annual KWWL/Salvation Army Metal in the Kettle campaign over the holidays.

Over just four Saturdays in late November and December, your generous contributions helped raise $2,300.00 toward the Salvation Army's goal for this year.

KWWL made visits to Waterloo/Cedar Falls, Dubuque, Cedar Rapids and Iowa City/Coralville as part of this year's fund drive.

I have the honor of Metal in the Kettle champion for a second straight year, raising $791.45.

KWWL Cedar Rapids/Iowa City Reporter, Kristin Rogers, was a close second, raising $680.73 in Red Kettle donations.

Coming in 3rd were Amanda Goodman and Mark Schnackenberg with $360.02.

Brad Hanson was next with $291.45, while Jerry Gallagher and Eileen Loan raised $194.63.

Major Harold Poff says the Waterloo Salvation Army http://sawaterloo.org/ is still about $100,000 short of reaching its goal, but still have to make the final count, and still needs to include 13 gold coins dropped into the Salvation Army Red Kettles this year.