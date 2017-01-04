Kmart stores closing in Waterloo, Dubuque - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Kmart stores closing in Waterloo, Dubuque

WATERLOO (KWWL) -
Kmart stores in Waterloo and Dubuque are listed among other stores set to close in the spring.
It was announced Wednesday that 78 Kmart stores and 26 Sears stores will be set to close.
Liquidation sales will begin January 6, and the stores are official set to be closed by spring. 
The Kmart in Sioux City is also on the list of closing stores. 
