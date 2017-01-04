UPDATE: Police say witnesses saw missing Dubuque woman climb over edge of bridge

Police in the Tri-State area say witnesses saw a missing Dubuque woman apparently go over the edge of a bridge over the Mississippi River over the weekend.

19-year-old Allison Morgan has been missing since Saturday night. Police in East Dubuque, Illinois say she was texting with a friend shortly before 8 p.m., and her car was found later that night on the Julien Dubuque Bridge between Iowa and Illinois.

Today, East Dubuque Police say they've spoken with two witnesses who were on the bridge at the same time as Morgan, and apparently saw the woman exit her vehicle, walk to the north bridge rail, climb over the edge of the bridge and then disappear. The East Dubuque Fire Chief is now involved in the investigation, but authorities say no recovery efforts are possible at this time because of ice cover and weather conditions.

The East Dubuque Police Department is still asking anyone who has information on the whereabouts of Morgan to contact them at (815) 747-3913.