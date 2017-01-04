Waverly man arrested on sexual assault charges - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Waverly man arrested on sexual assault charges

Written by Scott Albanese, Producer
WAVERLY (KWWL) -

An Iowa man is arrested after a report of a sexual assault.  24-year-old Kevin Aldridge, of Waverly, charged with four counts of second degree sexual assault.

He is being held in the Bremer County Jail.

