46 hurt in Philadelphia trolley collision

Two trolleys crashed on Lancaster Avenue in West Philadelphia, and 46 people suffered injuries, officials on scene said.

Both Route 10 trolleys were heading west in the Powelton Village section about 1 p.m. Wednesday near 38th Street when one of the trolleys rear-ended another.

SEPTA said none of the injuries were life-threatening. A fire department battalion chief on the scene said four of the 46 injured were taken to a nearby hospital and all injuries were "minor."

It remains unclear why the trolleys were running so close to each other, a spokeswoman for the transit agency said. The vehicles usually run on a schedule about 10 minutes apart, she said.

To get around the crash scene, SEPTA urged commuters to take alternate routes.