UPDATE: Waterloo call center closing, dozens out of a job

A call center in Waterloo is closing. Hinduja Global Services (HGS) closed their offices in Waterloo on Tuesday.

A representative with the company tells us 125 employees are impacted.

They say they're pulling out of Waterloo because of "changing needs of clients."

However, some employees tell KWWL the company is still open and conducting business as normal. They say they won't be closing until March 3rd.

One employee telling KWWL there has been rumors about the closing for some time.