2 people air-lifted to Iowa City after crash in Grundy County

Written by Sara Belmont
Three people are injured after a car accident in Grundy County. The accident happening around 7 a.m. in the 17,000 mile of Highway 14.

All three were initially taken to Grundy County Memorial Hospital.

45-year-old Jeffrey Eastman, of Waterloo, and Edward Fry, 20, of Cedar Falls were both air-lifted to an Iowa City hospital.

A 16-year-old boy from Cedar Falls was transferred to a Waterloo hospital. He was in the 

Police say the teen was headed southbound and crossed over the centerline. While Eastman tried to avoid the crash, both cars collided nearly head-on.

The accident remains under investigation by the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office. They were assisted by the following: Iowa State Patrol, Grundy Center Fire and Ambulance, Holland Fire and Dept of Transportation.

