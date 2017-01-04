Tripoli man has minor injuries after rollover accident - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Tripoli man has minor injuries after rollover accident

Written by Sara Belmont
Bremer County Sheriff's Office reporting on a single car rollover accident in the 1700 block of Quebec Avenue on January 3rd. 

The driver, Russel Novak of Tripoli, was taken to Allen Hospital for minor injuries.

The accident is still under investigation.

