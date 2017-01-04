Cedar Falls woman avoids injury in Bremer County rollover

A 23-year-old Cedar Falls woman was not injured during a rollover accident in Bremer County Tuesday night.

According to the Bremer County Sheriff's Office, the accident happened at the intersection of Clay Avenue and 265th Street south of Waverly and northeast of Janesville around 10:52 p.m. last night.

Officers say Hana Sulejmani of Cedar Falls lost control of her car on the icy road, and the car rolled onto its top along a roadside ditch. Sulejmani was not hurt but was cited at the scene for not having a valid insurance card, according to the Sheriff's Office.