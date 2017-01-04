Another name added to roster for Iowa governor - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Another name added to roster for Iowa governor

Posted: Updated:
Written by Sara Belmont
Connect

Another name is being added to the list for Iowa governor. 

Rich Leopold announcing on Facebook he is joining the race. He's running as a Democrat. 

According to Leopold's web page, he's previously worked as Director of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources and served in the Army National Guard.

  • NEWSNEWSMore>>

  • news alert

    Plane crases in Johnson County

    Plane crases in Johnson County

    Friday, April 7 2017 5:35 PM EDT2017-04-07 21:35:28 GMT

    A plane has crashed in western Johnson County Friday afternoon.

    More >>

    A plane has crashed in western Johnson County Friday afternoon.

    More >>

  • Virus linked to celiac disease, new study finds

    Virus linked to celiac disease, new study finds

    Friday, April 7 2017 5:26 PM EDT2017-04-07 21:26:44 GMT

    A new study has found that a certain type of virus could trigger a person’s immune system to overreact to gluten, leading to celiac disease.

    More >>

    A new study has found that a certain type of virus could trigger a person’s immune system to overreact to gluten, leading to celiac disease.

    More >>

  • Sen. Grassley releases statement on Syria

    Sen. Grassley releases statement on Syria

    Friday, April 7 2017 5:10 PM EDT2017-04-07 21:10:33 GMT
    Senator Chuck Grassley has released a statement in response to the United States military strikes in Syria.  “The use of chemical weapons by Assad against his own people, including women and children, is an atrocious act and a crime against humanity,” Senator Grassley said. “Assad’s actions follow a policy under President Obama that lacked any consequences for heinous crimes against Syrian civilians. The action taken by President Trump to prevent further...More >>
    Senator Chuck Grassley has released a statement in response to the United States military strikes in Syria.  “The use of chemical weapons by Assad against his own people, including women and children, is an atrocious act and a crime against humanity,” Senator Grassley said. “Assad’s actions follow a policy under President Obama that lacked any consequences for heinous crimes against Syrian civilians. The action taken by President Trump to prevent further...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
500 Fourth St. Waterloo, IA 50703
News: (319) 291-1200
News Tips: (800) 947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.