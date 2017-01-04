Eastern Iowa ranks 38 in top 100 bed bug cities

A plane has crashed in western Johnson County Friday afternoon.More >>
A plane has crashed in western Johnson County Friday afternoon.More >>
A new study has found that a certain type of virus could trigger a person’s immune system to overreact to gluten, leading to celiac disease.More >>
A new study has found that a certain type of virus could trigger a person’s immune system to overreact to gluten, leading to celiac disease.More >>
Twenty schools in Iowa have applied for federal money for a 'safe room' to use as shelter during dangerous weather.More >>
Twenty schools in Iowa have applied for federal money for a 'safe room' to use as shelter during dangerous weather.More >>