Eastern Iowa ranks 38 in top 100 bed bug cities

Orkin released this year’s Top 50 Bed Bug Cities list. Four regions, Las Vegas, Portland, Salt Lake City and Greensboro-High Point-Winston Salem made the list for the first time this year.

In Iowa, Cedar Rapids, Waterloo, and Dubuque come in at 38. That's up 3 spots from last year. 

The list is based on treatment data from the metro areas where Orkin performed the most bed bug treatments from December 1, 2015 – November 30, 2016. This ranking includes both residential and commercial treatments.

Bed bugs are great hitchhikers because they travel from place to place with ease, including luggage, purses and other belongings. Bed bugs can be found anywhere, from single family homes, apartments and hotel, to public places like movie theaters, public transit and libraries and offices.

    Plane crases in Johnson County

    Friday, April 7 2017 5:35 PM EDT2017-04-07 21:35:28 GMT

    A plane has crashed in western Johnson County Friday afternoon.

  Virus linked to celiac disease, new study finds

    Friday, April 7 2017 5:26 PM EDT2017-04-07 21:26:44 GMT

    A new study has found that a certain type of virus could trigger a person's immune system to overreact to gluten, leading to celiac disease.

  Sen. Grassley releases statement on Syria

    Friday, April 7 2017 5:10 PM EDT2017-04-07 21:10:33 GMT
    Senator Chuck Grassley has released a statement in response to the United States military strikes in Syria.  "The use of chemical weapons by Assad against his own people, including women and children, is an atrocious act and a crime against humanity," Senator Grassley said. "Assad's actions follow a policy under President Obama that lacked any consequences for heinous crimes against Syrian civilians. The action taken by President Trump to prevent further...
