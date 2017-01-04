Eastern Iowa ranks 38 in top 100 bed bug cities

Orkin released this year’s Top 50 Bed Bug Cities list. Four regions, Las Vegas, Portland, Salt Lake City and Greensboro-High Point-Winston Salem made the list for the first time this year.

In Iowa, Cedar Rapids, Waterloo, and Dubuque come in at 38. That's up 3 spots from last year.

The list is based on treatment data from the metro areas where Orkin performed the most bed bug treatments from December 1, 2015 – November 30, 2016. This ranking includes both residential and commercial treatments.

Bed bugs are great hitchhikers because they travel from place to place with ease, including luggage, purses and other belongings. Bed bugs can be found anywhere, from single family homes, apartments and hotel, to public places like movie theaters, public transit and libraries and offices.