River search in Iowa after boat capsized

MONTROSE, Iowa (AP) -- Authorities say they're resuming the search today for two men missing since their boat capsized in frigid Mississippi River water south of Montrose.

A witness called 911 about 1:50 p.m. Tuesday to report seeing a boat sink with two men aboard. Montrose Police Chief Jordan Maag says the men launched the boat earlier at the Montrose River Park.

The search was suspended Tuesday night because of the dangerous, icy river conditions and darkness.

Lee County Sheriff Stacy Weber says authorities think they know who the men are but won't release their names yet.