Iowa judge removes county's chief prosecutor over sex harassment

KEOSAUQUA, Iowa (AP) -- A judge has removed the chief prosecutor from office in Van Buren County after finding the attorney regularly sexually harassed his employees.

Tuesday's ruling came after the civil trial of Abraham Watkins that began Oct. 31 last year and ended last month with a deposition. Judge James Drew found that Watkins violated rules that bar Iowa attorneys from committing sexual harassment as part of their practices. Watkins was accused of commenting on female employees' breasts, making other sexual comments and dressing inappropriately in the office.

His attorney said after the ruling was released that it may be appealed directly to the state Supreme Court. The attorney, Alfredo Parrish, didn't immediately return a call Wednesday from The Associated Press.

Watkins was elected county attorney in November 2014.