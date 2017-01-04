Woman arrested after immigrant is found in her suitcase - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Woman arrested after immigrant is found in her suitcase

Posted: Updated:

This is not what security agents expect to find.

They found a man inside a suitcase.

Authorities in Spain say a woman was trying to smuggle him across the border.

She tried to avoid the security checks, so they became suspicious.

They asked her to open her luggage, where they found a man curled up.

He's now being treated.

She was arrested.
 

