Trump suggests DNC's carelessness led to hack

WASHINGTON (AP) -- President-elect Donald Trump is suggesting the Democratic National Committee's carelessness led to the hack that roiled the 2016 presidential campaign.

"Why was the DNC so careless?" Trump tweeted early Wednesday. He was referring to the hacking last year of the committee's private email traffic, including emails of John Podesta, a top adviser to Hillary Clinton. Trump said WikiLeaks founder "Julian Assange said `a 14-year-old could have hacked Podesta'...Also said Russians did not give him the info!"

Assange has said his source for the emails WikiLeaks released was not a state, but that left open the prospect that he acquired it from a third party. The U.S. intelligence community, along with numerous Republicans and Democrats, allege that Russia did the hacking.

