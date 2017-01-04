Blood shortage has Red Cross issuing emergency call for donors

The American Red Cross says they have a severe winter blood shortage, and are issuing an emergency call for blood and platelet donors.

This comes after about 37,000 fewer donations were given November and December than expected.

The Red Cross says donations are critically needed so patients can continue to receive lifesaving treatments.

"We encourage donors to invite a family member or friend to donate with them to help meet patient needs," said Nick Gehrig, communications director for Red Cross Blood Services. "Right now, blood and platelet donations are being distributed to hospitals faster than they are coming in."

If you want to help, you can schedule an appointment to donate by using the free Blood Donor App, visiting redcrossblood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

The Red Cross is extending hours at many donation sites for more donors to give blood or platelets. Overall, the Red Cross has added nearly 200 hours to blood donation centers and community blood drives across the country over the next few weeks.

"In about an hour, you can help save someone's life. This simple act can have a profound impact on another human being," said Gehrig.

Below are some upcoming blood donation opportunities in Iowa sorted in alphabetical order by county:

Allamakee:

Lansing

1/16/2017: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., KBSB Community Center, 395 Main St

_______________

Black Hawk:

Waterloo

1/11/2017: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Waterloo Blood Donation Center, 2530 University Ave

1/14/2017: 8 a.m. - 12 p.m., Waterloo Blood Donation Center, 2530 University Ave

1/18/2017: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Waterloo Blood Donation Center, 2530 University Ave

1/21/2017: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., East High School, 214 High St

1/4/2017: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Waterloo Blood Donation Center, 2530 University Ave

_______________

Bremer:

Waverly

1/11/2017: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Civic Center, 200 1st Street NE

_______________

Buchanan:

Independence

1/16/2017: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 115 6th Ave NW

Quasqueton

1/6/2017: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Quasqueton City Hall, 113 Water St North

_______________

Butler:

Greene

1/19/2017: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Community Center, 202 W South St

Parkersburg

1/17/2017: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Vets Building, 101 Colfax St

Shell Rock

1/6/2017: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Boyd Building, 303 Cherry St

_______________

Delaware:

Manchester

1/5/2017: 10 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Regional Medical Center, 709 W Main

_______________

Dubuque:

Dubuque

1/12/2017: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m., Dubuque Blood Donation Center, 2400 Asbury Rd

1/14/2017: 7 a.m. - 11 a.m., Dubuque Blood Donation Center, 2400 Asbury Rd

1/19/2017: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m., Dubuque Blood Donation Center, 2400 Asbury Rd

1/21/2017: 7 a.m. - 11 a.m., Dubuque Blood Donation Center, 2400 Asbury Rd

1/5/2017: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m., Dubuque Blood Donation Center, 2400 Asbury Rd

1/6/2017: 7 a.m. - 11 a.m., Dubuque Blood Donation Center, 2400 Asbury Rd

1/7/2017: 7 a.m. - 11 a.m., Dubuque Blood Donation Center, 2400 Asbury Rd

Farley

1/10/2017: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Memorial Hall, 202 First St NW

_______________

Fayette:

Arlington

1/11/2017: 2 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Starmont High School, 3202 40th St

Oelwein

1/20/2017: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Community Plaza, 25 W Charles St

_______________

Floyd:

Charles City

1/9/2017: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Congregational Church, 502 N Jackson

_______________

Howard:

Riceville

1/18/2017: 1:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Riceville Community School, 912 Woodland Ave

_______________

Iowa:

Williamsburg

1/10/2017: 11:30 a.m. - 5 p.m., St. Mary's Hall, 102 East Penn Street

_______________

Jones:

Monticello

1/19/2017: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Berndes Center, 766 N Maple Street

_______________

Linn:

Cedar Rapids

1/16/2017: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Grant Wood Chapter Neighborhood Blood Drive, 6300 Rockwell Dr NE

1/7/2017: 8 a.m. - 12 p.m., Grant Wood Chapter Neighborhood Blood Drive, 6300 Rockwell Dr NE

1/9/2017: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Grant Wood Chapter Neighborhood Blood Drive, 6300 Rockwell Dr NE