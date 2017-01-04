Container company could build $73 million facility in Iowa, add - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Container company could build $73 million facility in Iowa, add hundreds of jobs

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) - A Massachusetts-based company says it hopes to build a manufacturing and distribution center in Davenport that eventually will employ 500 people.

Davenport Mayor Frank Klipsch announced Tuesday that plastic-container company Sterilite wants to build a $73 million facility on 160 acres of land. KWQC-TV reports  it would be the largest building in Davenport.

City officials on Wednesday will begin considering an incentive package that would include a partial rebate of property taxes for 15 years and road improvements.

Klipsch says the deal is contingent on the company receiving state and local incentives.

Plans call for the company, based in Townsend, Massachusetts, to reach 500 employees within five years of opening.

