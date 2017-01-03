Cedar Falls boys upset Kennedy, 67-62, in OT

Cedar Falls got huge performances from two underclassmen Tuesday night, in a 67-62 upset of previously undefeated and top-ranked Cedar Rapids Kennedy in overtime in high school boys basketball at Kennedy.

The 10th rated Tigers led by as many as 11 in the first half, before Kennedy battled back in the second half. The game was tied at 58 at the end of regulation.

The Tigers got back to back 3-pointers from 6-7 sophomore, Jackson Frericks, to start the OT and survived without star guard, A.J. Green, whom fouled out mid way through the extra session. Green, the highly recruited Tiger junior, led Cedar Falls with 19 points

6-3 sophomore, Logan Wolf, scored 17 for the Tigers in the victory over Kennedy.

Kennedy started the season with six straight victories until Tuesday night's loss.

Cedar Falls ups it record to 6-2 and the victory should move CF up in next week's state Class 4A rankings.