Waterloo Mayor celebrates first year in office

From his first meeting as mayor to his 46th, Mayor Quentin Hart is celebrating his first year in office.

But Mayor Hart hasn't spent it all behind the desk, he has been active in community events; a goal of his when he took office.

"I am trying to get to as many different people as I can. I may not get to all 69,000 people, but I am doing my best to make sure no one is forgotten," said Mayor Hart.

The 4th Street Bridge, an iconic part of Waterloo; connecting the East and West sides. Mayor Hart has been compared to the bridge; referred to as the person who will bridge the gap.

"The interesting thing when you are talking about bridge construction is sometimes you may need to remove some bolts from that bridge, may need to shake up the foundation a little bit," said Mayor Hart.

Last year did bring some shake-ups, most notably when city council members denied the mayor's travel request. Councilman Steve Schmitt said, "We've really got a mayor in training."

Later in the year, KWWL sources confirmed Police Chief Dan Trelka was being asked to step down.

Days later, Mayor Hart announced Chief Trelka would stay, but with a realignment of some duties.

"We have had some challenges, but we are trying to move in the right direction. Our police department is working with the NAACP, working with Taking Back Waterloo, working to help improve what we do internally, and working with my office. I am not saying things are perfect, but as far as being in a different position than we were last year, we are in a completely different place," said Mayor Hart.

Mayor Hart says he expects 2017 to be a year of continued progress for the city, including economic development.

