Marion Maid-Rite closing doors after 31 years

After 31 years and thousands of sandwiches, the Marion Maid-Rite is closing its doors. The Eastern Iowa staple is saying good-bye, and its customers are taking every last chance to have one more of their famous maid-rite sandwiches.

The Osborn's have been in business since 1986. Ellie Osborn and her late husband, Tom decided to open the Marion Maid-Rite on January 8. 1986. When her husband passed, their daughters took over. Now, their daughters, Teri and Nicole are ready for a new adventure.

"So two drinks, two maid rites and two fries," said Osborn.

From the time you walk in, owner Ellie Osborn has you taken care of. But she's not alone. Osborns' daughters Teri and Nicole are busy whipping up the tradition you keep coming back for.

"Always get a maid-rite with just pickle, and french fries and a diet Pepsi," said customer Deborah Ockenfels.

Ockenfels and her mom have been coming to the Marion Maid-Rite for the past 15 years-making their lunchtime dates a tradition at this Maid-Rite.

For others, tradition means every single day. Charlie Kress comes in for coffee each morning.

"These gals have been super to me," said Kress. "When I came out of the hospital, I like their chicken noodle soup so much they brought me maybe 8 or 10 cups of their chicken noodle soup to my home."

That hospitality is what has kept Kress and others coming back for 31 years. The Osborn's love for their customers is on dozens of tables, as pictures line the tables.

"It's just time to make the break," said Osborn. "You know half the people in here I know, and it's just part of our lives. It has been for all these years and I'm okay with it because I know my girls need to move on to another chapter in their lives so I'm happy for them."

The Osborn's will close down on January 31st at 8 p.m.