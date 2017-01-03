Name of Iowa man who died after hike released - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Name of Iowa man who died after hike released

Written by Sara Belmont
(WHO)  - The man who died after a hike in Boone on Sunday has now been identified.

Sixty-three-year-old Danny Dean Carlile of Ames died after falling approximately 60 feet from an overlook off the Lost Lake Trail Sunday morning. He was air-lifted to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

According to Park Ranger Klint Peterson, Carlile left the trail to take photos at Solstice Rock when he lost his footing and fell to the riverbank below.

Carlile was participating in a First Day Hike, an event held annually in state parks across the country.

