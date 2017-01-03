Iowa's Gilman Big 10 Co-Wrestler of the week

The latest news and information on the University of Iowa Hawkeyes sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball, softball and more.

Iowa senior Thomas Gilman has been named Big Ten Conference Co-Wrestler of the Week, the league office announced Tuesday.

Gilman, a two-time All-American from Council Bluffs, Iowa, won the 125-pound title at the 54th Ken Craft Midlands Championships on Dec. 30. He was 6-0 in the tournament with one fall, one major decision, and three technical falls. The nation's top-ranked wrestler was named the "Champion of Champions" by his fellow first-place winners and was named the Dan Gable Most Outstanding Wrestler of the tournament.

The weekly conference honor is the second of his career. He also won the award following a Midlands title run in 2015. He shares this week's honor with Minnesota's Ethan Lizak.

Gilman and the Hawkeyes return to the mat Friday at No. 15 Michigan. The dual begins at 6 p.m. (CT) on BTN.