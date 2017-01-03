UNI's Ellie Herzberg MVC Scholar-Athlete of the Week

The University of Northern Iowa's Ellie Herzberg has been named Missouri Valley Conference Scholar-Athlete of the Week.

Herzberg is a Panther sophomore from Manson, Iowa, majoring in health promotion with a 3.85 GPA.

She led the team in scoring, as the Panthers opened their conference schedule with two victories.

Ellie scored a team-high 13 points against Missouri State, shooting a season-high 71-percent from the floor. She was also a perfect 3-for-3 from the three-point line, adding a season-high six rebounds.

Herzberg then scored 19 points, in UNI's 63-61 victory over Wichita State on New Year's Day.

It was her her fourth game in a row scoring double-digits. She shot 8-for-13 from the field, also contributing two assists and a season-high four steals.

The league-leading Panthers return to action on Friday, Jan. 6 when they host Southern Illinois. Tip off at 7 p.m.