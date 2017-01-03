A family treasure almost lost: Jesup man surprises his mom with priceless gift

A family treasure that was almost lost turns into an unexpected Christmas gift for Kathy Bucknell.

She says, "The air went out of me and I just sat there letting the tears roll and thought, 'you have a home...you are finally home.' "

Finally a "home" for a shadowbox with her father's WWII Army jacket, shell casings, and dog tag. It was put together by her son and Kathy had no idea.

Jared Bucknell says, "I like getting my hands on things and putting it together. It's their life in a box."

And he's just like his grandpa, Robert Gartner, who was known as a "Jack of all trades" in the Army during World War II.

Jared describes him as "very caring, always laughing, a smart mechanic, and always busy with his hands."

But this moment almost didn't happen. The jacket was up for sale at Kathy's sister's estate auction, it was heartbreaking news for her.

Ultimately, they had to outbid others and pay for it back. Little did Kathy know, Jared knew how much it meant to his mom so he wanted to reassure her that it was home for good.

Kathy says her dad would have loved the shadowbox.

"He probably watched every little glue and nail, everything that went into it," she says.

To bring this story full circle, tomorrow marks two years since Robert passed away at the age of 98.