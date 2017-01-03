Charles Manson reportedly taken out of prison, to hospital - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Charles Manson reportedly taken out of prison, to hospital

Posted: Updated:
Charles Manson has been temporarily taken out of prison, according to a report from TMZ.
The celebrity news outlet says Manson left Corcoran State Prison in California for treatment on Tuesday.
Manson is serving 9 life sentences for conspiracy to commit murder for the infamous Manson Family murders in 1969.
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
500 Fourth St. Waterloo, IA 50703
News: (319) 291-1200
News Tips: (800) 947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.