Minnesota Gopher Football Coach Fired

Omar McLeod, the 2016 Rio Olympic Games gold medalist in the men’s 110-meter hurdles, is set to lead a field of the world’s top hurdlers at the 2017 Drake Relays presented by Hy-Vee. As the reigning Drake Relays champion in the event, McLeod is one of six Olympians in the Rio Olympic Games Rematch that includes fan-favorite and world record holder Aries Merritt.More >>
Nick Swaney lit the lamp mid-way through the 3rd period as the Waterloo Black Hawks shut out Chicago 1-0 on Tuesday night. The win ran Waterloo's home ice winning streak to 13 straight games.More >>
A two-run seventh-inning lifted the University of Iowa baseball team to its seventh straight victory -- a 4-3 win over South Dakota State on Tuesday night at Duane Banks Field.More >>
