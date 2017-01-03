Minnesota Gopher Football Coach Fired - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Minnesota Gopher Football Coach Fired

Written by Rick Coleman, Sports Director
Despite a 9-4 record and a bowl win the Minnesota Gophers are firing their football coach.

Minnesota fired football coach Tracy Claeys on Tuesday after meetings with school officials, a source told ESPN, confirming a report by WCCO-TV in Minneapolis.

Claeys and athletic director Mark Coyle met Tuesday after returning from travel.

Claeys led the Gophers to a 9-4 record this season, including a win over Washington State in the National Funding Holiday Bowl. He had taken over as head coach midway through the 2015 season after Jerry Kill resigned because of health reasons, and agreed to a contract that ran through the 2018 season.

Athletic director Mark Coyle and Waterloo, Iowa native issued a statement last week that he and Claeys would take some time to reflect on the season before deciding how to proceed. Claeys came under heavy criticism for a tweet in which he voiced support for players during a two-day boycott last month. The boycott came in response to the university's suspension of 10 players following a Title IX investigation into an alleged sexual assault.

Claeys later said he should have used different language but reiterated his support for the players. He also pledged to donate $50,000 to support victims of sexual violence.

