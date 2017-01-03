Suspicious package found in Cedar Rapids identified as adult toy - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Suspicious package found in Cedar Rapids identified as adult toys

Written by Nikki Newbrough, Multimedia Journalist
CEDAR RAPIDS (KWWL) -

The suspicious package that caused a road to be blocked off and school to be placed on lock down in Cedar Rapids has been identified. According to the Cedar Rapids police, the package was of adult sex toys. 

It happened on the afternoon of December 27th. The bomb squad was called the area of 1st Avenue downtown for what police were calling a suspicious device. The robot removed the device from a bench to inspect it. Police say they destroyed the contents of the box. 

