Dubuque Kwik Stop employee allegedly points gun at manager

Dubuque Police respond to Kwik Stop at 2150 Twin Valley Monday night on a call that a man was inside with a gun.

Kwik Stop employee Jeremy M. Hempstead allegedly came to work drunk, and pointed a gun at his manager. The manager then allegedly drew his own gun, and told Hempstead to drop his weapon. The manager telling all other employees to get out of the store and call 911. The manager's gun was legal.

When police arrived, Hempstead left the store, but refused to comply with their orders. As they tried to arrest him, he reportedly resisted. One of the officers has a minor injury.

Officers found a handgun in Hempstead's pocket.

Hempstead is facing multiple charges. He's being held in the Dubuque County Jail on a $9,000 cash bond.