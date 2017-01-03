New York Governor proposes free state college tuition

New Yorkers, attending public state college, may get their education for free next year. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced his proposal in Queens on Tuesday.

Under the governor's plan, students whose families earn 125,000 dollars or less would pay nothing for tuition at the state's two- and four-year public colleges.

It's similar to what senator Bernie Sanders advocated, and what Hillary Clinton proposed for public colleges across the country during her presidential campaign.

Right now, tuition at New York's state-operated colleges is more than $6,400 for four-year schools, and more than 4,300 at community colleges.

Cuomo said the program, called the Excelsior Scholarship, would begin this year.