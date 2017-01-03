Actor from "Will and Grace" says the show is coming back - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Actor from "Will and Grace" says the show is coming back

Ally Crutcher, Multimedia Journalist
Fans of the TV series "Will and Grace" will be excited to know the show might be coming back.

Leslie Jordan, who won an Emmy for his role in the show, told a San Diego radio station the series is being revived for another 10 episodes.

Filming would start in July.

The series ran from 1998 to 2006.

