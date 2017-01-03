WATCH: 2-year-old rescues brother trapped under dresser

A woman, who is relieved her child is alive, is now giving a warning about dressers.

New video shows two-year-old twin boys playing in a dresser when it falls over, trapping one of them.

One boy spends 30 seconds trying to figure out how to help. He pushes the dresser a few times so his brother can wiggle free.

The child is fine and the dresser is now securely fastened to the wall.

"Everybody needs to bolt down their dressers to the wall. I mean, we just didn't think about it. If you don't do it today or tomorrow, you're never going to do it, because it's something you'll put off... so you need to do it today or tomorrow and just get it done. Put it in your schedule and just tie it down," said Kayli Shoff, their mother.

She says she debated if she should release the video, but ultimately decided to share it to raise awareness.