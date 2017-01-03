Sheriff's office urging people to stay off roads in Winneshiek C - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Sheriff's office urging people to stay off roads in Winneshiek County

Written by Amanda Gilbert, Multimedia Journalist
WINNESHIEK COUNTY (KWWL) -

The Winneshiek County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook that because of last night's rain, many gravel and rural roads are covered in ice. 

They say road conditions are extremely poor this morning and ask drivers to be very careful. They say -- stay put if possible. 

As of 6 this morning, the sheriff's office says they have multiple cars stranded in ditches, including a sand truck. 

Due to last night's rain, the roadways continue to be in extremely poor condition. The gravels and county roadways are 100% ice covered. Please use extreme caution if traveling and try to stay put, if possible (especially if on a gravel or county roadway).

Update (6:10 AM): We currently have multiple vehicles stranded in the ditches, including a sand truck. We are working hard to assist motorists and deal with this situation, but calls are coming in faster than we can respond to them. PLEASE STAY OFF THE ROADS IF AT ALL POSSIBLE!

