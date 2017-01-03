UPDATE: Man killed while repairing tractor identified

UPDATE:

Authorities have identified the man who was killed while repairing a tractor in Dubuque County Monday afternoon.

The Dubuque County Sheriff's Office says 84-year-old Cletus Klein was run over by a tractor after it slipped into gear. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

53-year-old Randy Klein was also run over by the tractor. He was taken to a nearby hospital then transferred to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics for additional treatment.

No word on his condition.

