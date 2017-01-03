UPDATE: Man killed while repairing tractor identified - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

UPDATE: Man killed while repairing tractor identified

Posted: Updated:
DURANGO, Iowa (AP) -

UPDATE:

Authorities have identified the man who was killed while repairing a tractor in Dubuque County Monday afternoon.

The Dubuque County Sheriff's Office says 84-year-old Cletus Klein was run over by a tractor after it slipped into gear. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

53-year-old Randy Klein was also run over by the tractor.  He was taken to a nearby hospital then transferred to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics for additional treatment.

No word on his condition.

---------------------------------

Authorities say one man was killed and another injured while repairing a tractor in Dubuque County.

The accident occurred around 2 p.m. Monday at a farm in rural Durango. The Dubuque County Sheriff's Office says the tractor slipped into gear during the repairs and ran over the two men.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene. The other man has been taken to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City. Their names haven't been released.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
500 Fourth St. Waterloo, IA 50703
News: (319) 291-1200
News Tips: (800) 947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.