Man died at hospital after stabbing, Des Moines police say

Sunshine (Finally), windy and cool todayMore >>
Sunshine (Finally), windy and cool todayMore >>
A Senate showdown is at hand over President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, and it could change the Senate and the court for years to come.More >>
A Senate showdown is at hand over President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, and it could change the Senate and the court for years to come.More >>
Waterloo firefighters battle a house fire overnight. Our KWWL crew at the scene says it happened late Sunday night in the 500 block of Johnson Street.More >>
Waterloo firefighters battle a house fire overnight. Our KWWL crew at the scene says it happened late Sunday night in the 500 block of Johnson Street.More >>
Five people were shot early Sunday morning at a pizza place in Des Moines according to the Des Moines Police Department.More >>
Five people were shot early Sunday morning at a pizza place in Des Moines according to the Des Moines Police Department.More >>
The victim's name is not being released at this time.More >>
The victim lived at the house where the stabbing happened.More >>