Man died at hospital after stabbing, Des Moines police say

DES MOINES (AP) -

Authorities say a man died at a hospital after he was stabbed at a house in Des Moines.

Officers were sent to the scene around 2:30 p.m. Monday. Police say the 55-year-old man died about an hour after he was taken to the hospital. His name hasn't been released.

Police say investigators have identified a suspect, but no arrest has been reported.

