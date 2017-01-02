New Cedar Falls Fire Chief sets goals

The new Cedar Falls Fire Chief is laying out his goals for the new year.

Chief John Bostwick is a veteran of the Cedar Falls Fire Department having served for 36 years.

Bostwick officially took over as Chief last month.

Fighting fire in Cedar Falls for three decades is a dream come true for Chief Bostwick.

"I really love being a firefighter. It is a great job," said Bostwick.

Although riding on the back of a truck that is rushing to a call is now banned, it is still Bostwick's favorite part of the job.

"It was the best day of my life. The first day I got here, I got to ride on the back of the firetruck and hold just like any little boy's dream," said Bostwick.

From that day to this, Bostwick values his experience in Cedar Falls.

"I think that growing up in this department and maturing up through the ranks here has given me the opportunity to meet all the different players that are already in play in the city government and the community," said Bostwick.

That experience making for what Bostwick hopes is a smooth transition and an improvement in communication.

In 2016 some firefighters complained of a lack of communication in the department and with the city.

"We've already started to work on a plan to bridge that gap," said Bostwick.

That aside, Bostwick is focused on his team.

"Communication, education; one of my goals is when I leave the department that one of the other people in this department is ready to go, ready to move forward and take over this job," said Bostwick.

Before this Bostwick served as a Battalion Chief for more than 15 years and filled in as interim-chief since former Chief Schillings left last summer.

