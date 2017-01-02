Home crowd takes in Outback Bowl

While many fans made the trip to Tampa to watch the Hawkeyes play, dozens stayed in Iowa, watching it unfold on TV.

Pepper's bar in Cedar Falls was full for the most part Monday afternoon, everyone decked out in black and yellow. Most people confident the game would be close.

Early in the afternoon energy was high.

Life long fans like Michael Schindel were hopeful for a Hawkeye win.

"I've been a Hawkeye fan almost all my life," said Schindel, Cedar Falls. "I am from Cedar Falls, but both my brothers went to Iowa so I've been to a lot of games, I love the Hawks, pretty much my whole life, I love the Hawks."

Schindel predicted the score would be close.

"I am gonna call it 24-21 Hawks," said Schindel.

With an early lead fans were showing their excitement, but with a few missed opportunities by the Hawks, excitement turned to disappointment.

"I felt like they should have scored and they didn't," said Garrett Testroet, Cedar Rapids.

After not one, not two, but three interceptions in the second half fans started pulling out their hair in frustration.

One fan screaming, "worst birthday ever."

Fans were slowly losing energy and patience, leaving the bar early. Leaving a nearly empty bar with much of the fourth quarter left.

Fans say they are not shocked by the loss. Saying they are disgusted by the game and the outcome.

Calling it a bad game, but since the Hawkeyes have lost the last four bowls they didn't get their hopes up.

Fans also saying the team played better this year than last year at the Rose Bowl, but they are still disappointed in the big loss.

