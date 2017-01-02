Dylann Roof found competent to represent himself - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Dylann Roof found competent to represent himself

Posted: Updated:
(AP) -
Dylann Roof has been ruled competent to stand trial and to act as his own attorney.
   U.S. District Judge Richard Gergel made the determination Monday after a daylong hearing. The judge heard about seven hours of testimony in the hearing, which was closed to the public and the media.
   Roof was also granted an extra day to prepare for his case. The same jury that last month found Roof guilty of 33 federal charges will now return to court Wednesday to begin weighing if he should be sentenced to life in prison or death for the June 2015 slayings of nine black parishioners during a Charleston church Bible study.
   Roof is set to act as his own lawyer during sentencing. U.S. District Judge Richard Gergel on Monday ruled that Roof can't approach witnesses or the jury during court. He'll also be sitting in a chair farthest from the jury and victims' family members.
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
500 Fourth St. Waterloo, IA 50703
News: (319) 291-1200
News Tips: (800) 947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.