Restaurant gets unique delivery request

A restaurant in Belfast-Ireland is getting kudos from around the world on social media. One of its delivery drivers, is going the extra mile for a customer.

A few days ago a very sick Fiona Cuffe placed a food delivery order. Turns out, that was her way of asking a delivery driver if they'd be kind enough to bring her some medicine, right there in the 'additional comments' section - requesting cold and flu tablets.

The people at 'Feeley's Fish and Chip Shop' say they were taken aback, but also admiring of the customer's ingenuity. They were happy to help.

On its Facebook page, the restaurant posted a picture of the receipt with the caption "words absolutely fail me." There's been an outpouring of social media praise for Feeley's customer service. The restaurant says it's offering to send the woman a free meal when she's feeling better.