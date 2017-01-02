Iowa family remembers loved ones they believe died in Illinois plane crash

We are learning more about a deadly plane crash that killed four Iowans over the holiday weekend.

The crash happened in southern Illinois just before 6 p.m. on Saturday.

The FAA identifies the small plane as a Piper PA-28 and police say two men and two women were killed.

KWWL spoke with the Amber Linder, the sister-in-law of Jasmine and Jordan Linder who says she believes they were two of the four killed.

Right now the family is waiting on an official confirmation but they know it was the small plane Jasmine and Jordan were on that crashed.

Amber Linder says she was best friends with Jasmine and they were more like sisters than sister-in-laws.

"We just became best friends and I mean she was just adventurous, and outgoing and giving and she was just beautiful inside and out," she says.

Amber says Jordan Linder was they type of guy that could capture a room.

"He was a salesman so any room he walked into you knew he was there," she told us.

The family says Jordan and Jasmine were adventurous and loved taking trips together.

Sadly, New Years Eve plans to fly a small plane to Nashville may have ended in tragedy leaving a family without two of it's most beloved members.

"I guess I'm not really getting through it super well. I just kind of keep hoping that maybe they will call and they'll say it's not them, I mean, I guess it's hard for me to grasp it like I know it's them but I don't know I can't believe it," Amber says.

She told us she remembers a Snapchat she received from Jordan during the flight.

"Jordan's Snapchat was probably like 10 minutes before the accident and the caption was "ran into bad weather" and it was black and all you could see was lightning strikes," Amber says.

"They lived every day to the fullest, I wish that you know we could go back and tell them, just stay home for New Years Eve you know," Amber told us.

People in Montezuma confirmed to KWWL that both Jordan and Jasmine were once students at Montezuma High School.

At this time we have not confirmed who the other two Iowans were who were killed in this plane crash.





