Iowa City to discuss becoming sanctuary city

On Tuesday the Iowa City City Council is set to discuss the possibility of becoming a sanctuary city.

A sanctuary city is a safe place for undocumented immigrants.

The discussion is set to take place during a work session, but it will only be a discussion, the city council is not planning on making any sort of decision Tuesday night.

According to the city council meeting schedule the work session will start at 5 p.m. at Emma J. Harvat Hall.

Work sessions are open to the public but according to Iowa City Mayor Jim Throgmorton there will not be any public comments.

Last week, a robocall was going around encouraging people to voice their opinion on the idea.

The robocall prompted nearly 100 calls into city hall from concerned people as of Thursday.