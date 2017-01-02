Iowa City to discuss becoming sanctuary city - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Iowa City to discuss becoming sanctuary city

Written by Kristin Rogers, Multimedia Journalist
IOWA CITY (KWWL) -

On Tuesday the Iowa City City Council is set to discuss the possibility of becoming a sanctuary city. 

A sanctuary city is a safe place for undocumented immigrants. 

The discussion is set to take place during a work session, but it will only be a discussion, the city council is not planning on making any sort of decision Tuesday night. 

According to the city council meeting schedule the work session will start at 5 p.m. at Emma J. Harvat Hall. 

Work sessions are open to the public but according to Iowa City Mayor Jim Throgmorton there will not be any public comments. 

Last week, a robocall was going around encouraging people to voice their opinion on the idea. 

The robocall prompted nearly 100 calls into city hall from concerned people as of Thursday. 

