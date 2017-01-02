Iowa falls to Florida 30-3 in the Outback Bowl

The latest news and information on the University of Iowa Hawkeyes sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball, softball and more.

The Florida Gators blitz the Iowa Hawkeyes 30-3 in the Outback Bowl. It is the Hawks fifth straight bowl loss with three of those defeats coming at the hands of SEC schools.

The Hawks scored the first three points of the game on a Keith Duncan field goal---following two first quarter interceptions by Brandon Snyder and Desmond King.

But Iowa struggled moving the ball managing just 224 yards of offense with three interceptions by senior quarterback CJ Beathard who also threw for just 55 yards.

Florida quarterback Austin Appleby threw two touchdown passes and Chauncey Gardner returned an interception 58 yards for a touchdown. Iowa finishes the season 8-5.