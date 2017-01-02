Dog named Scarface attacks family for dressing it in sweater - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Dog named Scarface attacks family for dressing it in sweater

 Police in Florida say a dog named Scarface attacked a family who tried to put a sweater on it.

Tampa police say the pit bull mix bit a 52-year-old woman who was trying to dress it Friday and her husband was attacked while trying to pull the dog off her. Police say the couple's 22-year-old son was attacked while trying to stop the dog by stabbing it in the neck and head.

The three people escaped the house and left the dog in the backyard. They ended up in the hospital.

Police say animal control officers shot it with a tranquilizer gun, but it managed to get back into the house where two children were. Police used a bean bag gun and stun gun on Scarface before catching it.

