Dubuque woman missing after car found on Julien Dubuque Bridge

DUBUQUE (KWWL) -
A Dubuque woman is now considered missing after her car was found on the Julien Dubuque Bridge on New Year's Eve.
East Dubuque Police say 19-year-old Allison Morgan was texting with a friend shortly before 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, and her car was found shortly after on the Julien Dubuque Bridge.
Morgan is 5'5" tall and 115 lbs with blue eyes and brown hair.
If you have any information about where Morgan could be, call the East Dubuque Police Department at (815) 747-3913.
