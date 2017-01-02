Charity controlled by Gov. Branstad still not disclosing who pai - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Charity controlled by Gov. Branstad still not disclosing who paid for his inaugural celebration

Written by Sara Belmont
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) -- A charity controlled by Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad has missed a legal deadline for disclosing the names of donors who paid for his inaugural celebration two years ago.

Tax experts say the lack of disclosure could subject the group to IRS penalties of $100 per day retroactive to Nov. 15, when the information was due.

It also means the public doesn't know the identities of individuals and corporations who wrote checks totaling $1 million toward Branstad's inauguration and namesake college scholarship fund.

Branstad is preparing to leave office to become the next ambassador to China in the Trump administration. Branstad spokesman Ben Hammes says the group's accountant is still gathering information on the contributors and plans to file an amended return disclosing them.
 

